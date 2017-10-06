Kings PF Harry Giles Out Through January with Knee Injury

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings power forward Harry Giles will be sidelined through at least January in an effort to "improve physical strength in his surgically repaired knees."

The Kings made the announcement Friday, noting they have prepared a "measured and sustained progression plan" to get him back to full strength.

"Giles is otherwise healthy and will continue as he has during the preseason to actively participate in controlled elements during team practices," the release said. "Given his age, personal injury history and the wealth of scientific research supporting a methodical approach to ACL prevention and rehabilitation, Giles will continue on this track going forward and be reevaluated routinely throughout the program."

Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee noted there wasn't an injury setback that prompted the Kings' decision.

Scott Howard-Cooper of NBA.com passed along comments Giles made in May about embracing the underdog role as people started to doubt his long-term upside after three knee surgeries in four years.

"I love it," he said. "It kind of motivates you. You're working out and in the game it kind of gives you a little edge. You kind of want to get at people a little more, kind of want to show them what's up. Some people may have forgotten and sleep on you a little bit. But at the same time I just want to go out there and show them. Try to be the hunter."

Giles was a 5-star recruit rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2016 college basketball recruiting class when he committed to Duke, according to 247Sports.

He failed to make the expected impact with the Blue Devils, however, averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in limited minutes across 26 appearances during the 2016-17 season.

The Portland Trail Blazers still selected him with the 20th overall choice in June's draft and flipped him to the Kings as part of a three-pick swap.

Now it's unclear when Giles will make his Sacramento debut. Zach Randolph and Skal Labissiere should split the playing time at power forward in the rookie's absence.