Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Eden Hazard and Mesut Ozil

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard might have joined Real Madrid this summer if he had not broken his ankle playing for Belgium, according to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur.

Speaking to The Transfer Window podcast (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star), Terreur explained he believes Hazard could have joined Los Blancos before the injury scuppered any potential deal.

Terreur said of Real's desire to sign the player:

"As long as [Zinedine] Zidane is the manager it will always pop up.

"But I think Chelsea are trying to convince him to sign a new contract.

"I think if he hadn't injured himself at the end of last season during the international period with Belgium, it might have happened already.

"That has slowed down everything, as has the rise of (Marco) Asensio."

After an abject 12 months that saw Jose Mourinho fired as manager at Chelsea, Hazard returned to prominence in 2016-17 under new coach Antonio Conte, helping the team to win the Premier League once again.

The Belgian scored 16 goals in 36 Premier League appearances, according to Squawka, creating 89 chances as the Stamford Bridge club romped to the title.

Journalist Duncan Castles also fanned the rumours surrounding Hazard moving to the Spanish capital after declaring Real need to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also speaking to The Transfer Window podcast (Joe Miles of The Sun), Castles said Ronaldo is looking for a new team, prompting Zidane to target a player of Hazard's calibre.

Castles explained:

"You've got to take into account the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave.

"That situation hasn't changed. He's looking to find a club that will take him.

"And if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves then 1) Real Madrid have a lot of extra money to spend.

"2) They have a hole in the squad that someone like Eden Hazard or Kevin De Bruyne could fill.

"It will be that category of talent.

"It's a potential next world superstar that they will go for."

In other Real news, former player Mesut Ozil is interested in a shock return to Bernabeu Stadium as he thinks about an exit from Arsenal.

Chris Wheatley of Goal reported the Germany international would consider a move to the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders as well as a switch to Manchester United or Barcelona. The Gunners are yet to offer the player an extension, prompting rumours of a potential departure.

Ozil previously spent three productive seasons at Real, providing 60 assists in La Liga and Europe, per WhoScored.com.

The exit of Ronaldo would trigger a complete rebuild of the club's attack, and both Hazard and Ozil fit the profile of the flair Zidane will demand.

Hazard recaptured his confidence over the past 12 months, and he has nothing left to prove at Stamford Bridge.

Real would be the perfect challenge for the Belgian wizard as he attempts to claim a place at the top table of global world-class talent.

Zidane could offer him central billing in the capital, allowing the player to rival Lionel Messi in Spanish football.