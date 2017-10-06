WWE War Games and the Most Controversial Stories This Week

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is moving forward this fall by going back, with familiar stables and match types set to hopefully rejuvenate business during what has become a seasonal swoon in the fall, per a recent article I penned for Forbes.

From War Games to The Shield, WWE is beginning to rely on nostalgia almost as much as it has relied on real-life drama to promote its otherwise scripted storylines. Almost.

And with a classic WCW pay-per-view franchise set to debut in NXT, could this be part of an ongoing trend to gentrify WWE with WCW paraphernalia?