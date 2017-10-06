Manchester United Transfer News: Thomas Meunier Linked in Latest Rumours

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly on "red alert" after Thomas Meunier expressed his frustration at his lack of playing time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Per Metro's Sean Kearns, he said: "Yes [I am frustrated] because I want to play every match, whether it's against Gueugnon, Niort or Bayern Munich. I want to be on the pitch every time. I am in a team which is one of the top five in the world where the back-ups and the starters are about the same level."

Meunier has featured in just five of PSG's 11 matches this season following the arrival of Dani Alves last summer.

According to Kearns, manager Unai Emery "won't stand in Meunier's way if he wants to leave," while United boss Jose Mourinho would like to sign a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia next summer.

Meunier would likely be keen on the move, not only to receive more playing time but also because he's an admirer of the Red Devils.

In response to being asked which team he plays as on FIFA, he told SFR Sport1 Direct during an interview in September (h/t Metro): "Manchester. The real one, Man United. Because I've always been a fan."

He'd be a strong candidate to replace Valencia. French Football Weekly's Mohammed Ali and Rich Allen hailed his form last season:

The Belgium international is strong at both ends of the pitch, but it is perhaps his eye-catching contributions in the final third that set him apart.

The 26-year-old makes intelligent and incisive runs forward, which often lead to assists and the occasional goal—indeed, he has created nine goals for his team-mates in 41 appearances for PSG, as well as scoring three times.

BeIN Sports USA shared the most recent of those goals:

He also shone as Belgium thrashed Gibraltar 9-0 in August, per Squawka Football:

Even taking into account the poor standard of opposition, it's nevertheless impressive for a right-back to be so involved in a game that also featured the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens, and it also hinted at his ability to link up with Romelu Lukaku, who also bagged a hat-trick.

Meunier can add width and quality with his overlapping runs and impressive delivery, so he'd make for a fine acquisition at Old Trafford.