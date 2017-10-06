    Liverpool Transfer News: Quincy Promes Link Re-Emerges Amid Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    Spartak Moscow's Dutch midfielder Quincy Promes (L) vies for the ball with NK Maribor's Slovenian defender Martin Milec during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between NK Maribor and FC Spartak Moscow at The Stadium Ljudski vrt in Maribor on September 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jure Makovec (Photo credit should read JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images)
    JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

    Liverpool have been once again linked with a move for Spartak Moscow's Dutch winger Quincy Promes, who they pursued last season but failed to land.

    According to Italian outlet Transfermarketweb (via Marc Williams in the Daily Star), Promes, 25, has also attracted interest from Everton and Arsenal, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is "plotting" a move to sign him for Liverpool. 

    A talented attacking midfielder, Promes is comfortable with both feet and has a keen eye for goal.

    In the 2017-18 Russian Premier League so far he has netted six goals in 10 appearances—the second best return in the division—and provided three assists, per WhoScored.com.

    Promes is a very valuable player for Spartak, and they will be unlikely to let him go cheap, especially as his current contract with the club runs to 2021. 

    It is also unclear where the Netherlands international would fit in the current Liverpool setup.

    Klopp's dynamic front four of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah all take up similar roles to those preferred by Promes.

    However, his quality of finishing could make him a very useful addition to Liverpool's front line as they have been wasteful in the Premier League so far this term, per Opta:

    Promes could be an invaluable signing if he can put away the numerous chances Liverpool create.

    Despite the fact he would be moving to a team where there is intense competition for attacking spots Promes could surely be persuaded into an Anfield switch given the lure of the Premier League and Liverpool's huge standing in world football. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ex-Real Star Carvalho Sentenced to Jail

      Chris Davie
      via Metro
      Video Play Button
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Syria's Incredible World Cup Journey

      Tom Webb
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      World Football logo
      World Football

      CONMEBOL WCQ Group Is Fascinating

      Tom Webb
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd Alerted to 'Frustrated' Thomas Meunier

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report