Liverpool Transfer News: Quincy Promes Link Re-Emerges Amid Latest Rumours

JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

Liverpool have been once again linked with a move for Spartak Moscow's Dutch winger Quincy Promes, who they pursued last season but failed to land.

According to Italian outlet Transfermarketweb (via Marc Williams in the Daily Star), Promes, 25, has also attracted interest from Everton and Arsenal, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is "plotting" a move to sign him for Liverpool.

A talented attacking midfielder, Promes is comfortable with both feet and has a keen eye for goal.

In the 2017-18 Russian Premier League so far he has netted six goals in 10 appearances—the second best return in the division—and provided three assists, per WhoScored.com.

Promes is a very valuable player for Spartak, and they will be unlikely to let him go cheap, especially as his current contract with the club runs to 2021.

It is also unclear where the Netherlands international would fit in the current Liverpool setup.

Klopp's dynamic front four of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah all take up similar roles to those preferred by Promes.

However, his quality of finishing could make him a very useful addition to Liverpool's front line as they have been wasteful in the Premier League so far this term, per Opta:

Promes could be an invaluable signing if he can put away the numerous chances Liverpool create.

Despite the fact he would be moving to a team where there is intense competition for attacking spots Promes could surely be persuaded into an Anfield switch given the lure of the Premier League and Liverpool's huge standing in world football.