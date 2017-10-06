Toni Kroos out of Germany vs. Azerbaijan World Cup Qualifier with Rib Injury

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Germany will have to make do without Toni Kroos on Sunday when they take on Azerbaijan in their final 2018 World Cup Qualifier.

The Germany national team's official website announced the Real Madrid star will be sidelined with the same rib injury that saw him miss Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Alaves so it can completely heal.

Die Mannschaft manager Joachim Low said: "We know what Toni can give us. When it comes down to it we can always rely on him. The deciding factor was that he is completely fit for next year and able to get through this season and build up his strength."

Kroos played the full 90 minutes on Thursday as Germany beat Northern Ireland 3-1 to ensure automatic qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which the midfielder celebrated on Twitter after the match:

The midfielder is a world-class operator who helps dictate proceedings from the centre of the park for both club and country.

He demonstrated what he can do for Real in the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund recently, per Squawka Football:

His absence would typically be a blow to Germany, but against a side like Azerbaijan and with qualification already sewn up, it's of little consequence.

Low "is expected to make use of the opportunity to rotate his lineup," so Kroos may not have even featured much anyway.

Risking him would have been senseless, but the decision to rest him for the match should allow him to return to peak fitness even quicker, which will benefit both his club and his country.