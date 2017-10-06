Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Scout Kai Havertz Amid Latest Rumours

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Liverpool were reportedly among a number of clubs who sent scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz as he scored four for Germany's under-19 side in their 5-1 defeat of Belarus on Wednesday.

According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, Manchester United and Arsenal representatives were at the game as well, in which 18-year-old Havertz also provided an assist.

Teenager Havertz broke into the Bayer first-team side early last season and finished the 2016-17 campaign with four goals and five assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances. He has yet to score in four German top-flight matches this term—per WhoScored.com.

A versatile attacking midfielder, Havertz can operate on the right flank, as a No. 10 or as a secondary striker.

He would be an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp's current Liverpool squad and would provide good cover for the likes of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

However, Liverpool arguably need to be pursuing a different type of attacking player to Havertz.

The Reds' long-term defensive problems are well documented, but recent performances have also exposed another weakness in the Liverpool squad, an inability to convert chances.

Unsurprisingly, given their brilliantly creative attacking unit, Liverpool carve out a wealth of chances in almost every fixture, but their finishing is far from clinical and has already cost them points this season, per Opta:

The Anfield outfit arguably need to bring in a natural finisher, a classic No. 9, to help them get the goals necessary to be title contenders.

Havertz, while talented and capable of finding the net, is not a 20-goal-a-season striker.

He is a talented creative midfielder, the type of player Liverpool already have plenty of and not the answer to their current problems.