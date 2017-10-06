England to Host Germany, Brazil in November After Sealing 2018 World Cup Place

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

England will play friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley Stadium next month after sealing their place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the FA has confirmed.

Per the FA, the Three Lions will host defending world champions Germany on Friday, Nov. 10 before taking on Brazil in London on Tuesday Nov. 14—both games are scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Gareth Southgate's England side still have one more World Cup qualifier to play on Sunday in Lithuania.

However, a 1-0 win at Wembley against Slovenia on Thursday ensured England will finish top of UEFA qualifying's Group F and guaranteed them an automatic spot at the 2018 World Cup.

It was a far from convincing display. Harry Kane netted in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn England their victory over Slovenia after an uninspiring performance.

The Times' Henry Winter issued a damning assessment of Southgate's side:

It is clear that huge improvements need to be made between now and next summer if England are to have any chance of going deep at the World Cup.

Taking on sides of Germany and Brazil's calibre should be good preparation ahead of the Russia tournament.

The Selecao were the first team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup back in March, and they have dominated the CONMEBOL group, per FIFA:

Meanwhile, like England, Germany sealed their spot at the finals on Thursday after a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.