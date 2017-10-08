Sam Bradford Likely to Start vs. Bears Despite Knee Injury, Says Mike Zimmer

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford could finally return to the field for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday that he "anticipates" Bradford will be able to make the start, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Bradford was been out since Week 1 with a knee injury, and the Vikings are just 1-2 with Case Keenum at the helm.

While the starter threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, the recent issue also continues a trend of missed games that has plagued the quarterback throughout his career.

The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't played 16 games in a season since 2012, appearing in only seven total games from 2013 to 2014 due to knee problems. While he has been better during his recent stretch with the Philadelphia Eagles and Vikings, staying on the field remains an issue.

When healthy, Bradford is an accurate passer who is sometimes underrated on the national level. He set an NFL record last season with his 71.6 percent completion rate while totaling a career-high 3,877 yards. He had 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

He has the talent and playmakers around him to replicate this success in 2017, but he will have to stay on the field. Keenum will get another start if Bradford can't play.