Bolivia Hold Brazil to Scoreless Draw in 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Brazil dominated Bolivia during Thursday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, but couldn't find a way past the hosts' goalkeeper in a scoreless draw.

The visitors struggled with the high altitude in La Paz but still mustered plenty of chances, only to be denied by stopper Carlos Lampe time after time. The goalkeeper played the match of a lifetime, to the disbelief of the Brazilians.

Here's a look at the team sheet, via sports writer Paulo Freitas:

The match had a slow start, with the first chance falling to the hosts after 15 minutes. Ronald Raldes got on the end of a cross, but his header went wide.

Bolivia more than held their own early―the Brazilians appeared to struggle with the altitude, a recurring problem in La Paz―but after 25 minutes, the favourites started to dial up the pace. Neymar was the first to go close, putting goalkeeper Lampe to work.

Lampe enjoyed a sensational first half, making several incredible saves during the last 20 minutes before the break. The first major stop he had to make was on Neymar after a defensive blunder, although the Paris Saint-Germain man perhaps should have played in Gabriel Jesus, rather than go for glory.

Sports writer Austin Miller was nonetheless impressed:

Thiago Silva made way for Marquinhos, with the veteran unable to deal with the altitude, before Lampe continued his miracle half. He saved a shot from Jesus with his face―requiring treatment afterwards―and also intervened when Paulinho had a look, prompting this tweet from Selecao Brasileira:

And the final good chance of the half fell to the hosts, as Diego Bejarano clipped the bar with a spectacular shot, and Alisson was fortunate to make the save after the bounce.

Lampe's heroics continued after the break, as he just about managed to flick an attempt from Jesus onto the post. The stopper also denied Neymar, although his volley was aimed right at the 30-year-old.

Bolivia couldn't get going after the break, but Brazil also didn't manage to create chances the way they did earlier. A disappointing Philippe Coutinho left the pitch for Willian after 66 minutes, with the visitors banking on pace to make the difference.

Neymar's free-kick cleared the bar and Willians had a good look on goal, but to no one's surprise, Lampe was on hand to clear the danger. Jesus couldn't beat the stopper with a header and aimed wide shortly afterwards, wasting his team's final chance to grab the win.