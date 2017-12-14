Jordan Matthews Undergoes Successful Surgery on Knee and Ankle Injuries

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews announced Thursday he underwent successful knee and ankle surgeries.

This is not the first setback for Matthews this season, as he was previously forced to undergo thumb surgery. However, he was fairly durable during the first three seasons of his career when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, missing a combined two games.

Matthews has been a consistent playmaker in the NFL, topping 800 receiving yards in each of his first three years and just missing 1,000 in 2015 when he tallied 997. He also caught a combined 16 touchdowns in his first two seasons, although the Vanderbilt product scored just three times in 2016.

He has 25 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown in his first campaign with the Bills.

The Bills will again be forced to turn elsewhere while Matthews is out and will likely rely on the combination of Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Deonte Thompson in the aerial attack. While the threesome doesn't necessarily jump off the page, Buffalo also has a formidable rushing game with running back LeSean McCoy it can rely on in Matthews' absence.