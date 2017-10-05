WWE 2K18: Full List of Main Roster Character Ratings Released

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Ahead of WWE 2K18's Oct. 17 release, the ratings for each main roster Superstar were revealed Thursday.

Tommy Messano of Cageside Seats released a rundown of the main roster characters' ratings, courtesy of those who played the beta version of the game:

Aiden English 75

AJ Styles 90

Alexa Bliss 85

Alicia Fox 74

Apollo Crews 80

Asuka 87

Baron Corbin 84

Bayley 83

Becky Lynch 83

Big Cass 84

Big E 86

Big Show 82

Bo Dallas 75

Bobby Roode 85

Braun Strowman 88

Bray Wyatt 85

Brock Lesnar 93

Carmella 79

Cesaro 86

Chad Gable 81

Charlotte Flair 85

Chris Jericho 87

Curt Hawkins 72

Curtis Axel 78

Dana Brooke 75

Dean Ambrose 88

Dolph Ziggler 83

Emma 75

Enzo Amore 74

Erick Rowan 76

Fandango 79

Finn Bálor 88

Finn Balor Demon 92

Goldberg 92

Goldust 76

Heath Slater 81

Jason Jordan 80

Jey Uso 86

Jimmy Uso 86

Jinder Mahal 88

John Cena 93

Kalisto 75

Karl Anderson 83

Kevin Owens 88

Kofi Kingston 85

Luke Gallows 83

Luke Harper 82

Maryse 73

Mickie James 80

Mojo Rawley 80

Naomi 85

Natalya 83

Neville 84

Nia Jax 83

Nikki Bella 85

R-Truth 76

Randy Orton 90

Rhyno 81

Roman Reigns 95

Rusev 84

Sami Zayn 84

Samoa Joe 88

Sasha Banks 84

Seth Rollins 92

Shane McMahon 84

Sheamus 85

Shinsuke Nakamura 89

The Miz 87

The Undertaker 89

Titus O'Neil 77

Triple H 89

Tye Dillinger 80

Tyler Breeze 79

Xavier Woods 83

Zack Ryder 81

WWE 2K18 will be available worldwide for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Oct. 17, while the Digital Deluxe Edition and Cena (Nuff) Edition will be released Oct. 13.

John Cena appeared to pass the torch to Roman Reigns at No Mercy when he lost to the Big Dog, and that is somewhat mirrored in the WWE 2K18 rankings.

Cena has long been near or at the top from a ratings perspective, and while he is still one of the best at 93, Reigns has taken over the No. 1 spot at 95.

Other Superstars who crossed the 90 threshold include AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, the Demon version of Finn Balor, Goldberg, Randy Orton and cover athlete Seth Rollins.

Among the women, Asuka is tops with 87, followed by Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella at 85, and Sasha Banks at 84.

At the other end of the spectrum, Curt Hawkins is the lowest-rated male Superstar at 72, while Maryse takes that position within the women's division at 73.

