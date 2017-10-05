WWE 2K18: Full List of Main Roster Character Ratings Released

WWE 2K18: Full List of Main Roster Character Ratings ReleasedOctober 5, 2017
Ahead of WWE 2K18's Oct. 17 release, the ratings for each main roster Superstar were revealed Thursday.
Tommy Messano of Cageside Seats released a rundown of the main roster characters' ratings, courtesy of those who played the beta version of the game:
- Aiden English 75
- AJ Styles 90
- Alexa Bliss 85
- Alicia Fox 74
- Apollo Crews 80
- Asuka 87
- Baron Corbin 84
- Bayley 83
- Becky Lynch 83
- Big Cass 84
- Big E 86
- Big Show 82
- Bo Dallas 75
- Bobby Roode 85
- Braun Strowman 88
- Bray Wyatt 85
- Brock Lesnar 93
- Carmella 79
- Cesaro 86
- Chad Gable 81
- Charlotte Flair 85
- Chris Jericho 87
- Curt Hawkins 72
- Curtis Axel 78
- Dana Brooke 75
- Dean Ambrose 88
- Dolph Ziggler 83
- Emma 75
- Enzo Amore 74
- Erick Rowan 76
- Fandango 79
- Finn Bálor 88
- Finn Balor Demon 92
- Goldberg 92
- Goldust 76
- Heath Slater 81
- Jason Jordan 80
- Jey Uso 86
- Jimmy Uso 86
- Jinder Mahal 88
- John Cena 93
- Kalisto 75
- Karl Anderson 83
- Kevin Owens 88
- Kofi Kingston 85
- Luke Gallows 83
- Luke Harper 82
- Maryse 73
- Mickie James 80
- Mojo Rawley 80
- Naomi 85
- Natalya 83
- Neville 84
- Nia Jax 83
- Nikki Bella 85
- R-Truth 76
- Randy Orton 90
- Rhyno 81
- Roman Reigns 95
- Rusev 84
- Sami Zayn 84
- Samoa Joe 88
- Sasha Banks 84
- Seth Rollins 92
- Shane McMahon 84
- Sheamus 85
- Shinsuke Nakamura 89
- The Miz 87
- The Undertaker 89
- Titus O'Neil 77
- Triple H 89
- Tye Dillinger 80
- Tyler Breeze 79
- Xavier Woods 83
- Zack Ryder 81
WWE 2K18 will be available worldwide for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Oct. 17, while the Digital Deluxe Edition and Cena (Nuff) Edition will be released Oct. 13.
John Cena appeared to pass the torch to Roman Reigns at No Mercy when he lost to the Big Dog, and that is somewhat mirrored in the WWE 2K18 rankings.
Cena has long been near or at the top from a ratings perspective, and while he is still one of the best at 93, Reigns has taken over the No. 1 spot at 95.
Other Superstars who crossed the 90 threshold include AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, the Demon version of Finn Balor, Goldberg, Randy Orton and cover athlete Seth Rollins.
Among the women, Asuka is tops with 87, followed by Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella at 85, and Sasha Banks at 84.
At the other end of the spectrum, Curt Hawkins is the lowest-rated male Superstar at 72, while Maryse takes that position within the women's division at 73.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).