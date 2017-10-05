Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Release Clause Rumours Emerge

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly get another chance to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic next summer after it emerged his new contract may have a release clause in it after all.

In the event manager Jose Mourinho's side opt to make another move for Perisic next summer, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness) reported that's when a €60 million (£53.5 million) release clause will kick in.

Sky Sports confirmed at the beginning of September that Perisic had signed a new five-year contract at the San Siro, and despite earlier suggestions to the contrary, it's said "there is talk of a €60 million release clause."

Perisic was identified as one of the four "specialist" signings United had in sight, but the Nerazzuri ultimately hung on to their Croatia international, which Gianluca Di Marzio reporter David Amoyal hailed as an astute piece of business:



Sport Witness cited United's interest in the wide man over the summer months and noted it was only the Red Devils' reluctance to pay his £50 million price that prevented a move, with Inter willing to sell if their valuation was met.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a productive 2016-17 campaign in Italy, notching 11 goals and nine assists across all competition, and OptaPaolo attested to the balance Perisic provides in both creation and conversion:

He boasts three goals and three assists in seven Serie A outings this season and has moved from strength to strength as he demonstrates the form of a man in his playing prime, having joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015.

Regardless of any success Perisic enjoys from here, however, football writer Musa Okwonga recently mused United may have assets of equal or greater importance already among their ranks:

Mourinho has started Marcus Rashford on the left flank for the majority of the 2017-18 campaign, while Anthony Martial has been a difficult player to keep on the bench due to his impressive performances.

Jack Otway of the Daily Express sourced a report from Italian website Transfer Market Web and said the Red Devils manager is "no longer interested" in making a move for Perisic after the rise of his young stars.

That being said, Mourinho has developed something of a renown for preferring in-prime talent over the potential he sees in youth, meaning Rashford, 19, and Martial, 21, may face a fight to convince him.

Inter may still be willing to sell Perisic for the right sum next summer, even without a release clause, but one can bank on his valuation having risen since Neymar's £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain inflated the market.