The Shield Officially Reunites, Will Face Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro at WWE TLC 2017

The reformation of The Shield is official, as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose united to take down The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus on Raw Monday night.

Shortly after the segment, Raw general manager Kurt Angle confirmed The Shield will face The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus at the TLC pay-per-view in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.

WWE shared a replay of The Shield's beatdown:

Many on social media were excited to see the three stars working together again:

It's no secret Reigns is a divisive figure among the WWE Universe, which hasn't warmed to him too much since The Shield broke up. WWE's Peter Rosenberg believes joining together with Rollins and Ambrose is exactly what Reigns needs:

WWE wasted little time highlighting The Shield's new shirt, which will almost certainly become a top seller:

Fans have long wanted The Shield to have another run, and plenty of hints were dropped in the weeks leading up to the match announcement.

On the first episode of Raw after Reigns' win over John Cena at No Mercy, The Big Dog appeared on Miz TV, and the intercontinental champion taunted him by disparaging The Shield.

Also, The Miz and his Miztourage of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel beat down Reigns before taunting him with The Shield's signature fist bump.

Reigns was given an IC title match against Miz the next week on Raw, and Miz continued his mind games by entering through the crowd, just like The Shield used to do.

Although Reigns took out Dallas and Axel, he was unable to win the Intercontinental Championship because Cesaro and Sheamus interfered.

Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus then left Reigns lying with a triple powerbomb and once again mimicked The Shield's fist bump.

Cesaro and Sheamus beat down Rollins and Ambrose earlier in the night, which meant all three former Shield members had common enemies.

To close Raw, Rollins and Ambrose joined Reigns in the locker room, and although they didn't speak, it seemed apparent they were ready to join forces once again.

The Shield last teamed up as a trio at Payback 2014 when it defeated Evolution. Rollins turned on Reigns and Ambrose the next night on Raw, and the WWE Universe has clamored for The Shield ever since.

Now that Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose are all faces and on the same brand, it made sense to resurrect a stable that enjoyed more success than almost any group in WWE history.

The Shield rarely had a bad match or segment when it was together, and the fact it is set to main-event TLC virtually guarantees there will be increased interest in a PPV that has often been viewed as mid-tier.

