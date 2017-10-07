Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Belgium: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Bosnia and Herzegovina will need to claim all three points on offer when they play host to Belgium in their penultimate leg of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification on Saturday, when anything but a win will put their tournament hopes in peril.

The Dragons can no longer take top spot from the Red Devils with only two matches remaining, but with Greece just one point behind and Cyprus four points behind the second-placed outfit, three teams can still clinch the play-off place in Europe's Group H.

Belgium have already qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia, meaning manager Roberto Martinez may opt to rest some of those wearier members of his squad.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, are sure to be putting it all on the line in their last home qualifier, with the team set to conclude their campaign away to Estonia next Tuesday.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's World Cup qualifying drama, complete with fixture details and live-stream information.

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Venue: Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Preview

Saturday's hosts will be leaning on AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko to do their scoring up top, and his track record looks promising after netting five times in qualifying and starting his Serie A season with seven goals in six matches.

Belgium have a power player of their own in attack, however, and UEFA European Qualifiers recently pointed to the elite company Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku is keeping as one of the competition's leading scorers:

Unfortunately for Martinez, Lukaku will not play any part in Saturday's duel after Belgium confirmed the Old Trafford striker did not travel with the rest of the squad.

The squad absences don't end there for Belgium, either, and with midfielder Axel Witsel suspended for the match, World Soccer writer John Chapman has questioned why Roma talisman Radja Nainggolan is missing:

One United star will be missing from the Belgium lineup in Lukaku, but Chapman more recently hinted another Red Devil, Marouane Fellaini, could start after scoring four goals in his last five club outings:

Greece remain the biggest threat to Bosnia's hope of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, and the third-placed contenders travel to fourth-placed Cyprus on Saturday with hopes of leapfrogging their rivals into the play-off spot.

Bosnia and Herzegovina manager Mehmed Bazdarevic isn't likely to struggle for motivation come Saturday, either, as fan account BiH Football recently marked this as the first competitive international held at Grbavica Stadium since before the Bosnian war:

While Martinez knows his Belgium side can afford to rest easy knowing their World Cup place is assured, the visitors aren't liable to be pushovers as they seek to send a statement ahead of the tournament.