Juventus Transfer News: Chelsea to Make Fresh Alex Sandro Bid in Latest Rumours

Chelsea will reportedly try to tempt Juventus into the sale of star left-back Alex Sandro in the January window with an offer of £60 million.

According to Ben Nagle of the MailOnline, Blues manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of the Brazil international and is keen to add him to his squad. In the piece, it’s noted a deal may be tough to do midseason, and while Chelsea will try, they may have to wait until next summer.

Additionally, Chelsea are said to be ready to spend big money on Sandro so they can keep their manager as content as possible.

"Conte has admitted his love for Italy on a number of occasions, and amid rumours of him quitting England to return home, Chelsea are keen to keep him sweet," Nagle noted. "[…] Stamford Bridge chiefs believe giving Conte one of the players he admires most will encourage him to stay for longer in the capital."

While Conte has never worked with Sandro, it’s suggested in the piece he’s come to admire the player and has sought to bring him in since joining Chelsea.

Amadi Tidiane of Howler commented on how impressive the 26-year-old was when he watched him during the summer months:

Indeed, since joining Juventus from Porto in 2015 the left-back has made rapid progress, to the extent at which he’s considered one of the best full-backs in the world by plenty.

On the left flank, he can dominate many teams. Sandro catches the eye when he flies forward, as he’s quick, strong on the ball and boasts a devilish delivery. Additionally, he links play well in the final third and boasts the energy needed to recover position defensively.

Crucially for Conte, Sandro has also shown for Juventus that he’s comfortable operating both as an orthodox left-back, as well as a left wing-back. Given the wide players at Chelsea are wing-backs, that adaptability is vital.

But throughout his time in Italian football, Sandro has shown consistently that he is a player of many talents, per Squawka Football:

Chelsea have someone thriving in that position already in Marcos Alonso. He joined in the summer of 2016 from Fiorentina and has given the Blues brilliant balance on that side of the field; the Spaniard may not offer a dynamism like Sandro, but he’s a brilliant technician and astute in his linkup.

As noted by OptaJose, their current left wing-back does provide an exceptional outlet going forward too:

The position is the only one in the Chelsea squad where real depth is lacking at this point. And that’s not ideal for Conte, as an injury or suspension for Alonso means a significant restructuring of the team. A player like Sandro would ensure that’s no longer the case.

Anyway, if a left-back came in for £60 million, you sense he would become first-choice and offer Alonso some serious competition for his spot. That internal edge will be vital for Conte if this team are to scale the heights of last season again come the end of the current campaign.