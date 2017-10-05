Jeff Hardy Reportedly Will Undergo 2nd Surgery

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy is reportedly scheduled to undergo a second surgery on his shoulder next week.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc), the second surgery will repair a torn labrum, and Hardy is expected to miss between six and nine months of action.

On Wednesday, WWE.com reported that Hardy underwent successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

When Hardy's injury was revealed on WWE.com, The Charismatic Enigma indicated that labrum surgery was a possibility: "Once they get in there, they'll figure out more about what they have to repair. But for sure, the rotator cuff has to be repaired, and then they'll look at the labrum when they get in there."

The injury occurred Sept. 18 during a Six-Pack Challenge to determine a No. 1 contender for The Miz's Intercontinental Championship.

While the 40-year-old Hardy wasn't part of a major storyline at the time of his injury, his absence creates some question marks.

Matt Hardy is without direction and has teamed with Jason Jordan over the past two weeks, but a singles run could potentially be in his future with Jeff on the shelf.

The Hardy Boyz made their shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, but unless Jeff returns on the low end of his recovery timetable, he may not be available to perform at April's WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

