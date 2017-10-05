Juventus Reportedly Lead Barcelona, Chelsea in Race for Gustavo Viera Transfer

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea and Barcelona in the pursuit of Uruguay starlet Gustavo Viera.

According to Nicola Balice of Calciomercato, the Italian champions have been keeping an eye on the development of the youngster, who plays for Montevideo's Liverpool.

"The Old Lady had been monitoring the [16-year-old] last season when Pablo Ribalta was the head scout of the Serie A giants," it's noted in the report.

Ribalta has since moved on to Manchester United, but despite the change in recruitment personnel, Juve are said to still be keen on landing the youngster.

Chelsea and Barcelona are reported to be ready to provide competition for his signature, though having signed another impressive Uruguay prospect in Rodrigo Bentancur, Juve seem keen to get this one over the line, too.

The Guardian recently included Viera in their list of the Top 60 prospects in world football who were born in the year 2000.

In that feature, Jaime F. Macias describes the forward as an "explosive and strong striker" whose "characteristics can be compared to Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan."

It's added that as well as the trio of teams aforementioned, Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked.

As relayed by Macias, while it appears Juventus are most interested in the player, Viera has suggested in the past he would be keen to move to English football's top flight at some point in the future.