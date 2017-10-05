PSG Reportedly Keen to Replace Edinson Cavani with Alexis Sanchez on a Free

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly hoping to sell Edinson Cavani next summer and bring in Alexis Sanchez to replace him on a free transfer.

According to Yves Leroy and Julien Laurens of Le Parisien (h/t The Sun's Alex Terrell), the French club are keen on recruiting Sanchez when his contract expires next summer and will be able to negotiate with him in January.

He would be a cost-effective replacement for Cavani, with PSG hoping to offload him for a sizeable transfer fee in order to help recoup money after spending £200 million on Neymar and agreeing to a £180 million deal for Kylian Mbappe.

The club are hoping to avoid a breach of UEFA's financial fair play regulations after the enormous expenditure and believe they can receive most of the £55 million they bought Cavani for in 2013.

The former Napoli striker is enjoying a superb campaign thus far, per Squawka Football:

His form his indicative of his entire time at PSG, having notched 141 goals for the club in 209 appearances overall.

However, he has clashed with new team-mate Neymar over penalty and set-piece responsibilities. It was the Brazilian who took the Parisians' most recent spot-kick, per Goal's Carlo Garganese:

The pair were seen embracing in the 6-2 win over Bordeaux on Saturday, and Cavani has played down their rift, per ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia:

"These are things to do with football. Sometimes things are blown out of proportion. Everyone is aware of that. These are things that are resolved within a changing room. Everything has a solution and everything is calm now."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the saga has cast the Uruguayan's long-term future at the club into doubt.

He will also turn 31 in February, so PSG's chance of making big money on him will shrink if they don't move him on relatively soon.

Sanchez would be an outstanding candidate to replace him, and he also comes with the additional bonus of being free.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The Chilean, who turns 29 in December, contributes much in the final third, having produced 73 goals and 44 assists in 151 outings for Arsenal.

He would likely be able to offer a similar, if not better, return in Ligue 1, and he'd add even more pace to PSG's forward line.

PSG will need to recoup far more than just Cavani's transfer fee if they are to balance their books, but replacing him with a player of a similar calibre for free would be a strong start.