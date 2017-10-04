NFL Says Cam Newton's Comments 'Wrong' and 'Disrespectful'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is catching heat from the NFL after a sexist remark he made during a press conference Wednesday.

"The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "They do not reflect the thinking of the league."

The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue had asked Newton about Devin Funchess' route-running, to which the three-time Pro Bowler said it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes." GQ's Jay Willis provided the transcript of the exchange:

In a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said he had spoken with Newton and Rodrigue and that the pair had a conversation where "he expressed regret for using those words."

Rodrigue offered a somewhat different story to Rapoport:

Reaction was swift and critical of Newton, who seemingly reinforced the stereotype that women are somehow incapable of understanding football at a level men can.

The comment is particularly notable considering women make up 45 percent of the NFL's fanbase.