    NFL Says Cam Newton's Comments 'Wrong' and 'Disrespectful'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is catching heat from the NFL after a sexist remark he made during a press conference Wednesday. 

    "The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "They do not reflect the thinking of the league."

    The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue had asked Newton about Devin Funchess' route-running, to which the three-time Pro Bowler said it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes." GQ's Jay Willis provided the transcript of the exchange:

    In a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said he had spoken with Newton and Rodrigue and that the pair had a conversation where "he expressed regret for using those words."

    Rodrigue offered a somewhat different story to Rapoport:

    Reaction was swift and critical of Newton, who seemingly reinforced the stereotype that women are somehow incapable of understanding football at a level men can.

    The comment is particularly notable considering women make up 45 percent of the NFL's fanbase.

