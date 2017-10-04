Adam Gase Defends Jay Cutler's Body Language in Wildcat Formation vs. Saints

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told reporters Wednesday that quarterback Jay Cutler was right not to try to sell a route or attempt to block when the team lined up in a Wildcat formation against the New Orleans Saints.

"Yes. As soon as he steps forward, they can knock the ... I won't say it, but they can hit him," Gase said, per ESPN.com's James Walker. "If he steps back or doesn't move, now you're looking at different kinds of penalties. Until you go through it, where a quarterback steps off the ball and starts working downfield and you watch one of them get blasted."

On the play in question, which came in the first quarter of the Dolphins' 20-0 loss to the Saints at Wembley Stadium, Cutler could be seen toward the bottom of the screen with his hands on his hips while running back Jay Ajayi was stationed in the shotgun ready to receive the snap.

Cutler later told reporters he was simply following instructions, which was why he was noticeably disengaged.

"That's what they told me to do: Sit there, don't get hit, don't touch anybody, don't move," he said, per Walker. "I feel like I executed that one."

More important than body language on designed runs, though, is how Cutler performs under center.

Over the Dolphins' last two games, both of which have been losses, the gunslinger has completed 46 of 72 passes for 384 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

All told, Cutler is averaging 5.85 yards per attempt, which ranks 29th among all qualified passers.

The 34-year-old will attempt to reverse that trend Sunday against a Tennessee Titans secondary that is allowing a 28th-ranked 274.3 passing yards per game through the first month of the regular season.