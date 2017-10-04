Cam Newton Says It's 'Funny' Hearing Female Reporter 'Talk About Routes'October 4, 2017
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appeared to make a sexist comment during Wednesday's press conference.
Newton chuckled and said it was funny to hear Jourdan Rodrigue, a female reporter for the Charlotte Observer, ask him about passing routes. Bridget Condon of ABC 11 in Durham, North Carolina, shared a clip of Newton's reaction to the question:
Bridget Condon @BridgetABC11
Wondering if anyone can explain to me what is so funny about a “#female talking about routes”🤔🤔🤔 #Panthers #CamNewton #Equality ?! #NFL https://t.co/D7lqMmn1KG2017-10-4 20:50:08
GQ's Jay Willis provided the transcript of Rodrigue's question:
Jay Willis @jaywillis
So Cam Newton said... this today https://t.co/k3kAZGEsOD https://t.co/dyaFqZDFFZ2017-10-4 21:15:44
Rodrigue responded to Newton's comments on Twitter:
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.2017-10-4 20:58:38
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
@SmokeysHowl @jjones9 I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.2017-10-4 21:01:41
USA Today's Lindsay Jones underscored why Newton was so far off the mark:
Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones
Oh come on. Welcome to 2017 Cam Newton, women have been covering sports for decades. @JourdanRodrigue deserves better than that. https://t.co/ofeu23Xq6J2017-10-4 20:58:57
While the NFL is a male-dominated league in terms of those who run teams and work on coaching staffs, that couldn't be further from the truth in terms of NFL fans, with women making up 45 percent of those who watch the game.
The idea that a woman, especially an NFL beat writer, doesn't understand the nuances of the game should be a relic of the past.