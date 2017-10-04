    Cam Newton Says It's 'Funny' Hearing Female Reporter 'Talk About Routes'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 1: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appeared to make a sexist comment during Wednesday's press conference. 

    Newton chuckled and said it was funny to hear Jourdan Rodrigue, a female reporter for the Charlotte Observer, ask him about passing routes. Bridget Condon of ABC 11 in Durham, North Carolina, shared a clip of Newton's reaction to the question:

    GQ's Jay Willis provided the transcript of Rodrigue's question:

    Rodrigue responded to Newton's comments on Twitter:

    USA Today's Lindsay Jones underscored why Newton was so far off the mark:

    While the NFL is a male-dominated league in terms of those who run teams and work on coaching staffs, that couldn't be further from the truth in terms of NFL fans, with women making up 45 percent of those who watch the game.

    The idea that a woman, especially an NFL beat writer, doesn't understand the nuances of the game should be a relic of the past.

