Arsenal Transfer News: Lucas Moura Advised to Seek Move, Theo Walcott Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Alex has said Lucas Moura should consider departing the French capital and seek a switch to Arsenal.

The Brazil international has fallen down the pecking order at PSG and appears to require a fresh challenge at a new side.

Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe (h/t Tom Olver of Metro), Alex declared his countryman should join the Gunners if offered the opportunity.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Alex said:

"If I was in his place, I would have already left to make an impact elsewhere.

"Spanish football could suit him – he could take advantage of the space with his speed and technique.

"Even if England does not seem favourable, I would like to see him at Arsenal. They play cleaner football, more technical.

"He had contacts, I believe. That would be a good option for him this winter."

The attacker has been given just 37 minutes of football in Ligue 1 this season, according to WhoScored.com, but netted 13 times in the French league and Europe last term, appearing on 44 occasions.

Here is Moura in action:

In other Gunners news, Theo Walcott could be a January target for Inter Milan, as the San Siro giants attempt to recruit after Christmas.

Calciomercato (h/t TalkSport) reported the England international has not been offered a contract extension, despite only two years left on his deal. If manager Arsene Wenger wishes to sell the winger before his contract runs down further, Inter are said to be considering an approach.

Alexandre Lacazette's arrival in north London has limited spaces in the attack, and Walcott has failed to hit top form for a number of months.

The 28-year-old has not started in the Premier League this season but has netted twice in the UEFA Europa League, per WhoScored.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Walcott was tipped to develop into a deadly striker as he matured, but he has failed to harness his explosive pace when given the duties of a No. 9.

However, Wenger has rarely given him the chance to perform as a striker, and he has often been placed wide, despite having inferior crossing ability.

Arsenal have not played with traditional wingers for many years, and Walcott's speed has been wasted in Wenger's system.

The player is still young enough to make a big impact at another side, and Inter could be the perfect place for him to relaunch himself in the less demanding environment of Serie A.