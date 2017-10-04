Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Darmian Comments, Daley Blind Rumours

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Matteo Darmian has said he does not regret joining Manchester United but would consider a move back to Serie A after remaining on the fringes at Old Trafford.

According to Mark Brus of Metro, the defender gave his thoughts at a press conference as Italy prepare to face Macedonia in World Cup 2018 qualification.

Darmian said:

"I made a choice (to come to Manchester United) and I don't regret it.

"Of course it's normal that any player wants to play as much as possible. I work hard every week and I'll keep doing it.

"I don't always watch Italian football and I don't know what will happen in future, maybe there will be a chance to come back one day."

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The player has struggled to break into manager Jose Mourinho's starting XI, with the self-proclaimed Special One opting to play attacking talents at full-back.

According to Alvise Cagnazzo of The Sun, Darmian desired a move to Italian champions Juventus in the summer, but the defender remained at the Theatre of Dreams.



The 27-year-old has featured only twice this season in the Premier League and Europe, according to WhoScored.com, and will find it difficult to start unless United suffer with multiple injuries.

YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

In other Red Devils news, Daley Blind could be on his way out of the club with his contract about to expire in the summer.

According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish Football), Fenerbahce are considering a move for the former Ajax player when he becomes a free agent. Blind is allowed to discuss a deal with Fener in January if he is tempted to move to the Super Lig.

Blind was favoured at centre-back by former coach Louis van Gaal, but Mourinho has significantly strengthened his core with the signings of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The return to form and prominence of Phil Jones has also crowded the defence, pushing Blind back into a more familiar role at left-back.

Blind has superior technical ability, but his lack of strength and pace push him down the pecking order in Mourinho's eyes.

However, United may wish to retain a talent who can cover several positions, and his knowledge of the game makes him an able substitute.