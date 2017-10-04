    Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Darmian Comments, Daley Blind Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (R) celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian (L) during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Manchester United at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on September 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

    Matteo Darmian has said he does not regret joining Manchester United but would consider a move back to Serie A after remaining on the fringes at Old Trafford.

    According to Mark Brus of Metro, the defender gave his thoughts at a press conference as Italy prepare to face Macedonia in World Cup 2018 qualification.

    Darmian said:

    "I made a choice (to come to Manchester United) and I don't regret it.

    "Of course it's normal that any player wants to play as much as possible. I work hard every week and I'll keep doing it.

    "I don't always watch Italian football and I don't know what will happen in future, maybe there will be a chance to come back one day."

    FLORENCE, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Matteo Darmian of Italy speaks with a media during a press conference at Italy club's training ground at Coverciano on October 4, 2017 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
    Claudio Villa/Getty Images

    The player has struggled to break into manager Jose Mourinho's starting XI, with the self-proclaimed Special One opting to play attacking talents at full-back.

    According to Alvise Cagnazzo of The Sun, Darmian desired a move to Italian champions Juventus in the summer, but the defender remained at the Theatre of Dreams. 

    The 27-year-old has featured only twice this season in the Premier League and Europe, according to WhoScored.com, and will find it difficult to start unless United suffer with multiple injuries.

    CSKA Moscow's defender from Russia Mario Fernandes and Manchester United's defender from Netherlands Daley Blind vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between PFC CSKA Moscow and Manchester United FC in Moscow on Septemb
    YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

    In other Red Devils news, Daley Blind could be on his way out of the club with his contract about to expire in the summer.

    According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish Football), Fenerbahce are considering a move for the former Ajax player when he becomes a free agent. Blind is allowed to discuss a deal with Fener in January if he is tempted to move to the Super Lig.

    Blind was favoured at centre-back by former coach Louis van Gaal, but Mourinho has significantly strengthened his core with the signings of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic.

    Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) speaks with Manchester United's Dutch midfielder Daley Blind on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium in South
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    The return to form and prominence of Phil Jones has also crowded the defence, pushing Blind back into a more familiar role at left-back.

    Blind has superior technical ability, but his lack of strength and pace push him down the pecking order in Mourinho's eyes.

    However, United may wish to retain a talent who can cover several positions, and his knowledge of the game makes him an able substitute.

