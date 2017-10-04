Manchester City Transfer News: Faouzi Ghoulam Eyed Amid Latest Rumours

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eyeing a January move for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam as a replacement for the injured Benjamin Mendy.

According to Italian outfit TMW (via The Sun's Anthony Chapman), the 26-year-old Algerian "could be available for a bargain fee" as he is out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Chapman's report added Chelsea and Liverpool have already been linked with Ghoulam, who is reportedly unlikely to stay at Napoli past the end of the season.

Mendy, who joined City from Monaco for £52 million in the summer, has been sidelined for a lengthy period after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Ghoulam would be an ideal replacement as he boasts both defensive acumen and is very valuable in the attacking areas of the pitch, per WhoScored.com:

However, so valuable is the France-born defender to Napoli that it seems unlikely the Serie A outfit will let him go easily even though his contract is up at the end of the season.

Napoli have started the 2017-18 campaign brilliantly. They are top of the Serie A standings having won seven from seven, netting 25 goals and conceding just five.

Ghoulam has started all seven of Napoli's league matches, as well as both of their UEFA Champions League group clashes.

Manager Maurizio Sarri looks to have a real chance of leading Napoli to their first Scudetto since 1990 in 2017-18.

He will likely be loath to allow a key player like Ghoulam to leave mid-campaign. But given their financial strength, City could tempt Napoli with a hefty offer especially given the possibility he might leave for free next summer.