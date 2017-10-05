World Series 2017 Odds: Breaking Down the Chances of All 8 Remaining Teams

6 of 8

Strengths

Is pure desperation a strength?

As I wrote last month, there's no team with a greater sense of urgency to win now than the Nationals as they stare down a 2018/19 free-agent class that will include Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Gio Gonzalez.

The window is still wide open, but it's closing fast.

Luckily, they look like the team to beat on the NL side thanks to a loaded offense, a deep starting rotation fronted by a pair of Cy Young candidates and a vastly improved bullpen.

Speedy Trea Turner is the sort of player who can completely transform a series and he did just that when the Nationals took on the Cubs—the team's NLDS opponent—earlier this year as he went 5-for-10 with seven stolen bases and four runs scored over three games.

Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg will make things incredibly tough on the Cubs hitters and the casual fan might not be aware of just how good Game 3 starter Gio Gonzalez (15-9, 2.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP) was this season.

It's that bullpen that could make all the difference in the world, though.

This is the first time the relief corps has been a real area of strength for the Nationals heading into October. The pen was a disaster early on, but the midseason additions of Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler has made it legitimately dominant.

Weaknesses

Harper is back in the Nationals lineup, but it remains to be seen if he's back to 100 percent.

After missing 42 games with a knee injury, he returned to action for the final five games of the season, going 3-for-18 with seven strikeouts.

Then there's Scherzer.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner left his final start of the regular season last Saturday with a leg injury and it was enough for Strasburg to earn the Game 1 start in the NLDS.

"I tweaked my hammy," he told reporters. "They wanted me to get an MRI. Went there, got the MRI, showed exactly what we thought. Nothing major -- I can walk and run around on this. It's not a major strain or anything, where it's debilitating, so I'm pretty upbeat and positive about going forward here."

Even if it is just a minor injury, it's the sort of thing that could nag him all postseason.

So while there may be no clear weakness from a roster standpoint, the health of perhaps the two biggest stars on the roster is a question mark.

