    LSU AD Joe Alleva Meets with Ed Orgeron, Coordinators After Tigers' Struggles

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game against the Syracuse Orange at Tiger Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    LSU Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva met with LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron and members of his staff after the Tigers' 24-21 loss to the Troy Trojans dropped their record to 3-2.

    According to The Advocate's Ross Dellenger, Alleva described the meeting as "very positive." A source told Dellenger the discussion centered on "accountability."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Potential Tropical Storm Nate Could Impact FSU-Miami

      Safid Deen
      via OrlandoSentinel.com
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Legit or Nah on CFB's Top Week 5 Performers

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU Might Miss Bowl Game for First Time Since 1999

      Clayton Freeman
      via Gridiron Now
      College Football logo
      College Football

      ESPN Corrects 'Mean Green' Ad After Cease & Desist Letter

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report