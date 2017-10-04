LSU AD Joe Alleva Meets with Ed Orgeron, Coordinators After Tigers' Struggles

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva met with LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron and members of his staff after the Tigers' 24-21 loss to the Troy Trojans dropped their record to 3-2.

According to The Advocate's Ross Dellenger, Alleva described the meeting as "very positive." A source told Dellenger the discussion centered on "accountability."

