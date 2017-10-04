Alex Morgan Apologizes After Being Escorted Out of Epcot Center

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

United States women's national team soccer star Alex Morgan apologized Wednesday for actions that led to her and others getting kicked out of Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Morgan posted her apology on Twitter:

According to Alicia DelGallo of the Orlando Sentinel, Morgan and Orlando City FC players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes were among six players thrown out of the park after Epcot managers told police they were "impaired and verbally aggressive."

