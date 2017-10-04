    Alex Morgan Apologizes After Being Escorted Out of Epcot Center

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    United States forward Alex Morgan looks on prior to a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against England, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    United States women's national team soccer star Alex Morgan apologized Wednesday for actions that led to her and others getting kicked out of Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

    Morgan posted her apology on Twitter:

    According to Alicia DelGallo of the Orlando Sentinel, Morgan and Orlando City FC players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes were among six players thrown out of the park after Epcot managers told police they were "impaired and verbally aggressive."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

