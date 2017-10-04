    Juventus Reportedly Keen on Khephren Thuram-Ulien Transfer

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    VILA REAL SANTO ANTÓNIO, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 11: Ole Pohlmann (L) of Germany U16 challenges Khephren Thuram Ulien (R) of France U16 during the UEFA Development Tournament Match between Germany U16 and France U16 on February 11, 2017 in Vila Real Santo António, Portugal. (Photo by Filipe Farinha/Getty Images)
    Getty Images/Getty Images

    Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Monaco midfielder Khephren Thuram-Ulien, the son of former Bianconeri and France defender Lilian Thuram.

    According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), the Italian champions have "decided to look more closely" at the youngster after his impressive recent development. 

    It's added the interest in the 16-year-old is "high" and that Juventus are hopeful "something could happen in the coming months" regarding a possible transfer.

    Thuram-Ulien's father is held in high esteem by Juventus supporters, having represented the team with distinction between 2001 and 2006. He was rated as one of the finest defenders in the world at his peak and also enjoyed spells with Monaco, Parma and Barcelona.

    Thuram is rated as one of the best defenders of his generation.MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

    At Juve, Thuram won Serie A twice, while he also excelled on the international stage, helping France to FIFA World Cup glory in 1998 and the UEFA European Championship in 2000.

    It's suggested in the report that Thuram-Ulien is a combative midfielder who has already drawn some comparisons with his father's former France team-mate Patrick Vieira. As noted by TransferMarkt, the teenager has played 12 times for his country at under-16 level, netting one goal.  

