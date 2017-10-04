    Manchester United Reportedly Ban Paul Pogba from Playing Basketball

    Manchester United have reportedly banned midfielder Paul Pogba from playing basketball, as the club are concerned he could exacerbate his current injury problems. 

    The midfielder is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and the Red Devils fear he could "aggravate" the problem by playing basketball, according to Rob Maul at The Sun.

    The club are also concerned his injury originated from playing the sport, which can cause "muscle strain as well as stress impact on his knees and ankles."

    Pogba suffered the injury in United's UEFA Champions League win over FC Basel in September, and manager Jose Mourinho has said the problem is "long term," per BBC Sport.

    The Frenchman's absence is a blow to the Red Devils, as he had started the season in fine style, as noted by WhoScored.com:

    However, United have so far coped well without him, as they remain level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and have opened their Champions League campaign with two wins from two.

    The Red Devils have so far refused to put a date on when Pogba could return, and their decision to ban him from basketball highlights how keen they are to have him back in action.

    How the midfielder will take the decision remains to be seen. His fondness of basketball is evident with frequent social media activity showing him playing the sport.

    He posted a video of himself playing with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid back in July on Twitter:

    However, Pogba's latest social media activity suggests he may have switched his attention to martial arts as he bids to return to fitness:

    Per James Ducker at the Telegraph, Manchester United do not expect Pogba to return to action before the next international break in November.

    Should the estimate prove correct, it would mean United would have to cope without Pogba for crucial Premier League games against title rivals Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

