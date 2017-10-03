Danny Trevathan Suspension for Davante Adams Hit Reduced to 1 Game

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will reportedly be without linebacker Danny Trevathan for only one game.

On Tuesday, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reported Trevathan's suspension was reduced from two games to one. Trevathan was punished for his head-to-head hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during Chicago's 35-14 loss last Thursday.

NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora tweeted news of the two-game suspension when it was initially handed out.

According to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, Trevathan missed Tuesday's practice because he was going through the appeals process. Appeals officer and former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks reduced the suspension, which will cost Trevathan $117,647 of his 2017 salary while he misses Monday's contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I was just trying to make a play," Trevathan said, per Kane. "It wasn't intentional. I was just trying to hustle to the ball and do my job. Unfortunately, he wound up hurt. I'm sorry about that."

The hit came on a 3rd-and-goal for the Packers, and Adams was going to fall well short of the end zone thanks to other Bears defenders when Trevathan unleashed his hit. Adams was taken off on a stretcher, and the Packers announced he was taken to the hospital for testing.

Trevathan was not ejected from the game, but he was penalized.

He played just nine games for the Bears last year and has 29 tackles through the first four contests this season. Chicago is already without the injured Jerrell Freeman at linebacker, and having a shorthanded defense against the Vikings will put even more pressure on rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after the Bears confirmed he will make his first career start.