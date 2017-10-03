Mark Cuban Says He's 'Considering' Running for President but Isn't Committed

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he's "considering" running for president but is not married to the idea.

During an appearance on ViewPoint, the podcast hosted by former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers, Cuban admitted the thought of running for president has crossed his mind (via David Rutz of the Washington Free Beacon).

"Yes. Considering, yes," Cuban said when asked if he might run. "Ready to commit to it, no."

Cuban also sat down with CNBC's Fast Money on Tuesday and said he is "actively considering" a run for president.

"Based off what's happening in the White House, based off what's happening in the country and the world, we need better leadership," he said. "And I think I could do a better job. But there's a lot more to it than just thinking you can do a better job, and so I'm not ready to make the commitment."

Cuban added it's not his "all-time dream" to be president, and that he won't run simply to engage in a popularity contest.



"Do I think I can be effective? Yes, but I have no desire to be a politician," he previously told ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "If I did something, if I ran for office, if I ran for president, it would be because I thought I could have an impact."

Cuban, 59, endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton prior to the 2016 election but reiterated Tuesday during his interview with Sellers that he is "independent all the way through."