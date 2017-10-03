    Lakers News: Chris Bosh Sits with GM Rob Pelinka at LA Practice

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 25: Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat watches on from the bench against the Charlotte Hornets during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 25, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Chris Bosh attended Los Angeles Lakers practice Tuesday as a guest of the team.

    ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk shared a photo of Bosh alongside Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka:

    Bosh has a previous relationship with Pelinka, hiring him as his agent in November 2016 before Pelinka became the Lakers GM.

    Bosh last played an NBA game in February 2016. Health problems forced him to step away from the court.

    Although the Miami Heat formally waived Bosh in July, thus making him a free agent, the odds the 33-year-old can return to the league in a playing capacity remain scarce. A medical report commissioned by the NBA and league players' union stated Bosh suffered a career-ending illness resulting from his issues from blood clots.

    The Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reported in June that Bosh could subsequently receive medical approval to play again but that "league executives, however, have indicated a reluctance to take on such a risk."

    In an April interview with Larry King (h/t the Miami Herald's Manny Navarro), Bosh indicated a desire to stay around the game of basketball in the right role but sounded reluctant about the idea of coaching in the NBA.

    "No, I don't want to coach," Bosh said. "I will always be around the game of basketball. I think, if I do, it would be young minds. But grown men? No. I would not want to do that."

