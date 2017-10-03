Arsenal Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette Reveals PSG Talks Amid Latest Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has revealed he "talked" with French giants Paris Saint-Germain ahead of his move to the Emirates Stadium from Lyon in the summer.

The Frenchman said he was not keen on a move to the Parc des Princes, while he also revealed he could have stayed at Lyon, per Metro's Tom Olver: "We talked with PSG. But this is not where I wanted to go. I remain a supporter of Lyon. I could have stayed at Lyon in the summer."

Lacazette, 26, joined Arsenal for a club record £46.5 million fee in July having been linked with the north London club for several seasons.

He has started well for Arsene Wenger's side, netting four goals in seven Premier League appearances.

Per Squawka, all of his goals have come at home:

Had he joined PSG, he could potentially have been up against Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani for a starting berth.

As it is, he has become Arsenal's first-choice No. 9, with Alexis Sanchez taking up deeper or wider roles so far this term, despite playing as the central striker for much of 2016-17.

As a result, Olivier Giroud, Lacazette's compatriot, has fallen further down the pecking order.

The 31-year-old was linked with a departure to Everton in the summer after Lacazette's arrival, but it never materialised. And the Toffees are not planning to return for him in January, per the Daily Star's James Benson.

Per WhoScored.com, Giroud has played just 134 minutes of Premier League football so far this season and netted one goal, while he has started two UEFA Europa League games and scored once.