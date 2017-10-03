Russia to Build Stands Outside of 2018 World Cup Stadium to Increase Capacity

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Stands have been built outside the Ekaterinburg Arena in Russia in order to comply with minimum capacity rules ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup in the country.

Per Yahoo Sport UK and 90Min (h/t Sports Illustrated), drastic measures have had to be taken to ensure the Ekaterinburg Arena meets the minimum required 35,000 capacity for the tournament:

Per 90Min's report, the stadium's capacity will, in fact, increase to 45,000 for the tournament, which will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

It is one of 12 venues across 11 cities that will host matches as Germany look to defend their 2014 title.

Along with hosts Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and Mexico have already secured their places in the tournament.