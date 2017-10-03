    Russia to Build Stands Outside of 2018 World Cup Stadium to Increase Capacity

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2017

    EKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - AUGUST 19: A general view of the constraction site of the Ekaterinburg Arena on August 19, 2017 in Ekaterinburg, Russia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
    Lars Baron/Getty Images

    Stands have been built outside the Ekaterinburg Arena in Russia in order to comply with minimum capacity rules ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup in the country.

    Per Yahoo Sport UK and 90Min (h/t Sports Illustrated), drastic measures have had to be taken to ensure the Ekaterinburg Arena meets the minimum required 35,000 capacity for the tournament:

    Per 90Min's report, the stadium's capacity will, in fact, increase to 45,000 for the tournament, which will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

    It is one of 12 venues across 11 cities that will host matches as Germany look to defend their 2014 title.

    Along with hosts Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and Mexico have already secured their places in the tournament. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Aguero Out for Six Weeks, Says Argentina Doctor

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Morata Targeting Next Chelsea Game, Not 6 Weeks Out

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Madrid: My Story, by Cristiano Ronaldo 📝

      The Players' Tribune
      via The Players' Tribune
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Euro Club Rankings: Big Fight Building

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report