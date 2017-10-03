Louis van Gaal Reportedly Potential Carlo Ancelotti Replacement at Bayern Munich

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal could reportedly be in line for a return to Bayern Munich to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked by the German champions last week.

According to German outlet Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (via Joe Mewis in the Mirror), Van Gaal, 66, could be put in place at the Allianz Arena on an interim basis until the end of the season ahead of the appointment of current Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann.

The Dutchman was previously Bayern manager between 2009 and 2011. He won a German league and cup double with the club in the 2009-10 campaign.

Van Gaal has been out of a job since his two-year tenure at Old Trafford was brought to an end in May 2016.

He disappointed in the main when in charge of United, leading the club to an FA Cup final triumph in 2015-16 but only fifth place in the Premier League and consistently facing criticism for a "boring" style of play.

Italian Ancelotti was sacked as Bayern manager following their 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

He had been in charge since July 2016 and led Bayern to the 2016-17 Bundesliga title.