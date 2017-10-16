WWE 2K18 Review: Breaking Down DLC Details and Creation Suite

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

WWE 2K18's tagline is "Be like no one," and with the customization possibilities offered by downloadable content and the creation suite, that motto rings true.

The game's DLC packs will add a significant boost to an already deep and diverse roster in addition to some unique moves and the ability to improve your MyPlayer in an effort to make things easier in MyCareer and during online play.

Although the creation suite isn't new to WWE 2K18, the increased options when creating a Superstar enhances the experience significantly, and the new option to create a match type puts the player in control more so than ever before.

Ahead of WWE 2K18's Oct. 17 release, here is a closer look at what is being offered both in terms of DLC and within the creation suite.

DLC Breakdown

Those who purchase WWE 2K18 and stick with everything that comes with the game to begin with promise to have a great experience on their hands, but those willing to invest a bit more are in line to receive even more bang for their buck.

That is due to the fact that WWE 2K18 features a stacked lineup of DLC, as seen in this tweet from the game's official Twitter account:

Most of the focus when it comes to DLC tends to be on playable characters, and there is an intriguing mix of Superstars on the way.

The Enduring Icons pack will allow for the utilization of Matt and Jeff Hardy, as well as a trio of new WWE Hall of Famers in Beth Phoenix, Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton of the Rock 'n' Roll Express.

The NXT Generation pack will be released further down the line, and it includes five current and former NXT Superstars in the form of Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Ruby Riot, Elias and Lars Sullivan.

There is already a great dynamic when it comes to the WWE 2K18 roster in terms of current and legendary Superstars, and the DLC does an ideal job of keeping that feeling in place.

For those hoping for an even deeper dive, the DLC contains a MyPlayer Kick Start, which unlocks attribute boosts for your created Superstar.

Also, the New Moves pack adds to the move sets of Superstars already in the game, in addition to giving players more move options when creating a Superstar.

As is always the case with DLC in WWE 2K games, the accelerator is also available, which allows for the unlocking of all Superstars, titles and arenas in the game without having to spend hours unlocking them yourself.

It can be argued that WWE 2K18 is deep enough to eliminate the need for more content, but it will be difficult for hardcore gamers and WWE fans to pass up, especially at the discounted season pass price.

Creation Suite

Few things have remained constant over the long history of WWE video games, but the creation suite is something that has been in place for many years, and it will continue to be a staple for years to come.

The overarching premise of the creation suite remains the same, however, it receives tweaks and improvements on a yearly basis, which is once again the case in WWE 2K18.

As seen in the following video, there are more options at gamers' disposal than ever before in creating Superstars and customizing content:

There are new faces and hairstyles galore when creating a Superstar, and it is easier than ever to choose the ideal body type due to the new scale system.

Also, your created Superstar can pop to an even higher degree during their entrance since WWE 2K18 allows for the use of glow-in-the-dark attire.

That addition was needed in order to accurately portray Naomi's entrance, but it isn't only limited to the former SmackDown Women's champion, as your created Superstar can feel the glow in their own, unique way.

The creation suite isn't only about creating characters, as there is also a section for video that allows for the saving of match replays to be used in creating highlight videos.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the creation suite is the ability to create a match and add to what is already a long list of match types in the game.

Ladder matches, table matches, steel cage matches and Hell in a Cell matches are just a few of the available match types, but all of them can have their rules tweaked to create a bout that has never been seen before on WWE programming.

Due to the huge amount of customization options available, every player can ensure that their WWE 2K18 gaming experience is far different from everyone else's across the globe.

