Gareth Bale out of Wales Matches with Georgia, Republic of Ireland Due to Injury

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is set to miss Wales' crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches with Georgia and Republic of Ireland due to injury.

News the 28-year-old will sit out the vital double-header came via Sky Sports News on Tuesday:

Bale missed Real's clash with Espanyol on Sunday due a calf problem he picked up against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, per PA Sport (h/t Sky Sports).

Speaking about the injury, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane suggested it wasn't serious.

"He could have played with us [against Espanyol], but I preferred to leave him out as he had a small complaint," per BBC Sport. "He's fine. After so many games at the start of the season and four months of injury, he was suffering after the game in Dortmund."

For Wales boss Chris Coleman the news represents a huge blow, as the national team still face a major fight to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup alive.

Two wins from their remaining two games would be good enough for Wales to secure a spot in the playoffs.

They face Republic of Ireland, who are just a point behind in Group D, in their final match of the campaign on Monday; prior to that, the team faces a potentially tricky clash away at Georgia on Friday. Serbia are favourites to win the group, as they lead Wales by four points.

It'd be a tough ask for Wales to emerge from those two matches with six points at full strength, but even tougher without their talisman.

As noted by Sky Sports Statto ahead of their clash with Serbia earlier in the campaign, the team's record without the Real Madrid man hasn't been the best:

However, they went on to earn a creditable 1-1 draw in that clash, and they were able to put in a strong performance without the forward, as Sky Sports' Bryn Law stated:

Even so, to not have Bale is a blow, as he has so often been the man to make the difference for his country in big games.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will also be disappointed that another injury has hampered their No. 11. After a frustrating start to the season there were positive recent signs from Bale that he was starting to recover some form, as he scored a stunning volley in the win over Borussia Dortmund.

The club will at least be pleased Bale is not taking any risks during the international break and will be hopeful he will be back at full fitness when La Liga starts up again.