Manchester United to Appoint Full-Time Officer to Stop Black Market Ticket Touts

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly become the first English club to appoint a full-time officer in charge of seizing tickets sold by touts in an effort to stop culprits operating on football's "black market."

Mike Keegan reported for the Daily Mail that close to 2,000 scalped tickets have been recovered since the beginning of last season, and more than 100 of those have come since the start of the current campaign.

It will be the job of United's ticket touting and compliance officer to ensure seats are not resold to punters outside the ground, something that's been illegal in the English game for the past 23 years.

Three-year bans await those found selling unwanted tickets as United seek to ensure only official outlets reserve the right to push them.

Keegan also reported officials are looking at ways to increase its British-record capacity of 75,000 up to 88,000.

The Theatre of Dreams may be widely regarded as one of the most impressive venues in England, but Andy Mitten recently wrote for the Daily Post the stadium is in need of renovations:

As well as confirming new innovations to stop flares entering the ground, Keegan also reported plans for the club to donate all unsold matchday pies to Manchester's homeless community.