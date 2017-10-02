Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer Exit Rumours

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

More exit rumours involving Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer have emerged in Spain, as both men seem likely to leave Barcelona in the near future.

According to OK Diario (via Calciomercato.com), Gomes was offered to Inter Milan during the summer, and the Nerazzurri are the front-runners to land his signature.

Per the report, Inter made an offer of a loan with a €20 million option to buy, but the Catalans are looking for more value after spending €35 million on the Portugal international. Manchester United and Juventus are also mentioned as potential suitors.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Star's Alex Wood) made some sensational claims involving Alcacer, saying Lionel Messi told Ernesto Valverde he can't play with the Spaniard. That could lead the striker to the exit door as well.

Xavi Hernandez at Marca previously reported Alcacer has already thought about his future due to a lack of playing time.

Both Gomes and Alcacer have been with the Blaugrana since the summer of 2016 and have failed to live up to expectations. The former was expected to develop into a reliable starter but has mainly been a bench option, while the latter was never going to challenge for a starting position but hasn't been great off the bench.

As shared by totalBarca, he hasn't even been getting the chance to come off the bench recently:

The Catalans were widely criticised for their transfer dealings in 2016, with Samuel Umtiti the only arrival who has made a major difference. While there have been positive signs from Gomes of late, he still hasn't started a match in La Liga or the UEFA Champions League this season.

Both players have age on their side―they're both 24 years old―and were seen as top talents a year ago. This makes them too valuable to waste away on the sidelines, and both should net a nice sum on the transfer market.

Alcacer hasn't featured for the club since August, and he seems likely to depart in January at this point. Napoli and Inter are both interested, per Diario Gol, but he seems more likely to opt for a smaller team in La Liga. That way, he could regain momentum quickly, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Gomes should have more options, with top clubs believing they can help him regain the form that made him such a wanted man with Los Che. A buy-back clause could also be included, giving the Catalans options should the midfielder come good.