Marcus Mariota Reportedly Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans consider starting quarterback Marcus Mariota day-to-day with a hamstring injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey may not decide whether to start Mariota or Matt Cassel on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins until the day of the game.

The fact Mariota appears to have avoided a more serious injury is at least good news for Tennessee because his absence in Sunday's 57-14 defeat to the Houston Texans illustrated his importance to the team.

Cassel finished 4-of-10 for 21 yards and two interceptions after replacing Mariota under center. Titans Wire's Kyle Madson put the poor performance in perspective:

As expected—especially with Andrew Luck still out with an injury—the AFC South is up for grabs, with the Titans, Texans and Jaguars all tied for the best record in the division at 2-2. Nine wins was enough to win the division in 2015 and 2016. That might be the case once again with no one team standing out from the rest of the pack; granted, the Texans have looked better after making Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback.

Missing Mariota for Sunday's game wouldn't be ideal, but it shouldn't have a significant impact in Tennessee's postseason hopes as long as the hamstring injury doesn't prove to be a long-term issue.