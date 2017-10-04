Bell Centre: Breaking Down the NHL's Most Intense Place to Play

0 of 5

Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images

There are many factors that allow hockey fans to feel the intensity of their sport when they take in a live game.

It's exciting to watch the NHL in any arena, but there is nothing like watching a game at Montreal's Bell Centre. The Montreal Canadiens play their home games in front of passionate fans who often support their team religiously.

Habs fans are demanding, knowledgeable and hungry for the team's success. While the Habs have not won a Stanley Cup since 1993, they are the most successful team in the history of the sport.

The intensity of their arena is felt by all fans who attend their games, even if they are in the Bell Centre's upper reaches.