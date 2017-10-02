    Alvaro Morata Could Miss More Than a Month with Hamstring Injury

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea is put under pressure from John Stones of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on September 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could miss six weeks of football after a recent hamstring injury.

    Dominic Fifield of the Guardian reported the Spain international could be out for an extended period after sustaining the damage against Manchester City in the Premier League.

    The Spanish Football Federation said the attacker has "sustained a myofascial injury to his hamstring muscles," per Fifield.

    Morata has netted six goals in the English league since completing his transfer from Real Madrid in the summer.

    Chelsea missed the Spaniard as he departed the field in the first half, with City completing a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

