Braves GM John Coppolella Resigns Amid MLB Investigation

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella resigned on Monday, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, stemming from a "breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market."

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic added that special assistant to the general manager, Gordon Blakeley, would also be resigning in the wake of MLB's investigation into the team and was "also involved in the issues the Braves are facing."

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported that the league "has been investigating Coppolella in recent weeks," and team president John Hart said that MLB has the organization's "full cooperation and support" in that probe, per Morosi.

Passan added more background details into MLB's investigation:

Coppolella also reportedly wasn't a popular figure among MLB front offices, per Passan and Joel Sherman of the New York Post:

As for Hart, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports noted that while his contract is up with the organization, he will remain with the team and "wasn't intending to leave anyway," and that the Braves "need a veteran to guide them now."

In a statement, the Braves stated that Hart would serve as the interim general manager until the position could be filled (h/t Mark Feinsand of MLB.com). The club confirmed that the search for a new general manager would begin immediately.

As Passan concluded, "The Braves' GM job, especially if Hart goes, is exceedingly coveted," adding that, "It's undeniable that under Coppolella's watch the Braves' farm system grew into one of the game's best. Very well-positioned to win."