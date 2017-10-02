Barcelona to Close as Part of Country-Wide Strike After Catalonia Protests

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Football club Barcelona will take part in Tuesday's country-wide strike called by the Table for Democracy.

Players on any level will not come to the club, a result of Sunday's Catalan independence referendum and the violence that followed:

Per Goal, Table for Democracy have called on the entire nation of Spain to strike after the referendum descended into chaos. Hundreds of voters were injured as the police took a violent approach to preventing the referendum, which had been forbidden by the central government in Madrid.

The Blaugrana played their La Liga match against Las Palmas in an empty stadium, a decision that was made less than an hour before kick-off. Per the report, defender Gerard Pique called it "the worst experience of his career."

As reported by BBC Sport's James Badcock, Barcelona have long held a public stance in support of independence.