    Barcelona to Close as Part of Country-Wide Strike After Catalonia Protests

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 01: General view inside the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at Camp Nou on October 1, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    Football club Barcelona will take part in Tuesday's country-wide strike called by the Table for Democracy.

    Players on any level will not come to the club, a result of Sunday's Catalan independence referendum and the violence that followed:

    Per Goal, Table for Democracy have called on the entire nation of Spain to strike after the referendum descended into chaos. Hundreds of voters were injured as the police took a violent approach to preventing the referendum, which had been forbidden by the central government in Madrid.

    The Blaugrana played their La Liga match against Las Palmas in an empty stadium, a decision that was made less than an hour before kick-off. Per the report, defender Gerard Pique called it "the worst experience of his career."

    As reported by BBC Sport's James Badcock, Barcelona have long held a public stance in support of independence.

