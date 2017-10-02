    Romelu Lukaku Due in Court in Los Angeles on Monday Following July Arrest

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Romel Lukaku of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is due in a Los Angeles court on Monday, October 2 after being arrested in the city in July because of an excessive noise complaint. 

    According to Sky Sports, the incident took place on July 2 at around 8 p.m. in the Beverly Hills area, when the Belgian failed to heed five verbal warnings from the police and was cited for a misdemeanour as a result.

    The striker was still in L.A. when his move from Everton to United was announced in the summer:

    Lukaku is due at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse, but he has the option of sending a lawyer to represent him in his absence.

    It's likely the 24-year-old will not be attending in person, as he is on international duty with the Belgium national team as they prepare for their final World Cup qualifiers:

    The Red Devils have already secured their place in Russia next year, but it would be a surprise if they were to sign off on a lengthy round trip to the west coast of the United States for one of their top stars when it's not a legal requirement.

    The forward has not let the incident impact him having shown some electric form during his brief time at Old Trafford, per Squawka Football:

    Belgium have a great deal of firepower to call upon even without Lukaku, but they'll be hoping he can carry that scoring form into the international break and, more importantly, the World Cup next year.

