Franck Ribery's Knee Injury 'Does Not Look Good,' Say Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery's career may be in jeopardy after the Frenchman suffered an awkward-looking knee injury in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin.

Ribery was forced to withdraw in the second half after jarring his knee in the turf controlling a ball, and MailOnline's Ben Church reported the 34-year-old's playing days could be in danger as a result.

Fox Sports Live provided a look at the incident in question, which is particularly worrying for the winger considering he went down away from any other player:

Ribery will turn 35 in April, and with his Bayern contract scheduled to expire at the end of this season, he may struggle to attract an Allianz Arena extension this far into his playing days.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic spoke to German newspaper Bild (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman) and confirmed the initial assessment was not positive: "Franck has a lot of pain. We hope that there is nothing bad, but it does not look good. The doctor is investigating him. He could not examine him at first, because he had so much pain."

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri reported an update on Ribery's condition on Monday morning and purported to confirm the worst fears:

In his pomp, the former France international was considered one of the most dangerous wide men on the planet, although Ribery's efficacy has diminished in recent seasons.

The veteran has managed to stay relatively free of injury in recent years and missed 12 games during the 2016-17 campaign, per Transfermarkt, although knee and ankle issues did cause him to miss the entire 2014-15 term.

Bundesliga pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft couldn't help but notice the nature of Ribery's setback, falling just days after the club parted ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti:

Ribery's injury serves as the latest disappointment in what's been a poor start to the campaign, leaving Bayern with only four wins from their first seven league matches, five points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, the reigning Bundesliga champions will hope to see their star of 10 years back in action this season in the hopes his career in Bavaria doesn't end with injury.