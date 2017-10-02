Franck Ribery's Knee Injury 'Does Not Look Good,' Say Bayern Munich

Franck Ribery's Knee Injury 'Does Not Look Good,' Say Bayern MunichOctober 2, 2017
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery's career may be in jeopardy after the Frenchman suffered an awkward-looking knee injury in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin.
Ribery was forced to withdraw in the second half after jarring his knee in the turf controlling a ball, and MailOnline's Ben Church reported the 34-year-old's playing days could be in danger as a result.
Fox Sports Live provided a look at the incident in question, which is particularly worrying for the winger considering he went down away from any other player:
FOX Sports LIVE! @FSAsiaLive
That has to hurt! Frank Ribery suffers a nasty looking injury! Let's hope it's not too serious! #BSCFCB https://t.co/w2Qzt8CBQM2017-10-1 14:56:07
Ribery will turn 35 in April, and with his Bayern contract scheduled to expire at the end of this season, he may struggle to attract an Allianz Arena extension this far into his playing days.
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic spoke to German newspaper Bild (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman) and confirmed the initial assessment was not positive: "Franck has a lot of pain. We hope that there is nothing bad, but it does not look good. The doctor is investigating him. He could not examine him at first, because he had so much pain."
Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri reported an update on Ribery's condition on Monday morning and purported to confirm the worst fears:
Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri
Ribery rumoured to stay out till the end of the season for tearing ligaments2017-10-2 08:48:33
In his pomp, the former France international was considered one of the most dangerous wide men on the planet, although Ribery's efficacy has diminished in recent seasons.
The veteran has managed to stay relatively free of injury in recent years and missed 12 games during the 2016-17 campaign, per Transfermarkt, although knee and ankle issues did cause him to miss the entire 2014-15 term.
Bundesliga pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft couldn't help but notice the nature of Ribery's setback, falling just days after the club parted ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti:
Jan Aage Fjortoft @JanAageFjortoft
Losing 3-0 vs PSG Firing Ancelotti Losing a 2-0 lead vs Hertha Ribéry out for at least 3 months with injury Tough week for Bayern2017-10-2 07:28:27
Ribery's injury serves as the latest disappointment in what's been a poor start to the campaign, leaving Bayern with only four wins from their first seven league matches, five points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.
Nevertheless, the reigning Bundesliga champions will hope to see their star of 10 years back in action this season in the hopes his career in Bavaria doesn't end with injury.