Chris Carson Carted Off with Apparent Leg Injury vs. Colts

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

A great start to the season for Chris Carson might have hit a snag after the Seattle Seahawks running back was carted off the field late in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Carson had 12 carries for 42 yards before the fourth-quarter injury, plus 24 receiving yards.

Carson was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 draft but quickly moved up the depth chart past established veterans Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls. He truly broke out in Week 2, totaling 93 rushing yards on 20 carries against the San Francisco 49ers.

On the season, the rookie has 208 rushing yards, 59 receiving yards and one score.

Unfortunately, the latest injury looks like it could keep him off the field for a significant period of time.

The Seahawks still have Lacy, who had his first real action Sunday night with 52 rushing yards on 11 carries. However, fans and fantasy owners should keep an eye on J.D. McKissic, who came out of nowhere to total 65 yards from scrimmage on just five touches with two touchdowns.

After the team's best offensive performance of the season, Seattle will try to keep rolling next week against the Los Angeles Rams with or without Carson.