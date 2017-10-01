Cardinals Defeat 49ers on Larry Fitzgerald TD Catch in OT

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers remain winless after Larry Fitzgerald caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Arizona Cardinals an 18-15 overtime win.

The NFL shared a replay of Fitzgerald's grab in the end zone after Robbie Gould had put the 49ers ahead with a 23-yard field goal:

For 60 minutes, the game had been a battle between the two kickers. Gould opened the scoring with a 49-yard field goal at the 2:05 mark of the first quarter before Phil Dawson tied the game at 3-3 with 13:07 left in the second quarter.

From there, Gould and Dawson alternated field goals over the remainder of regulation.

Needless to say, few fans were riveted by the action inside University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

Although the 49ers and Cardinals combined for 673 yards, both offenses stalled inside their halves of the field.

San Francisco got inside the red zone three times and failed to score a touchdown, while the Cardinals had their first three red-zone possessions end with field goals before Fitzgerald's touchdown catch. The offensive futility was especially apparent in the second half as nine of the 10 final drives in regulation ended in punts.

The 49ers are firmly in rebuilding mode, so an 0-4 start won't be a cause for panic in the Bay Area.

Cardinals fans, on the other hand, may be a little more worried. Arizona's other win came against the Andrew Luck-less Indianapolis Colts, and the team has two tricky games ahead against the 3-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers before facing off with the improved Los Angeles Rams.

That three-game stretch will help reveal whether the Cardinals are a genuine playoff threat in the NFC.