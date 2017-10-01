Carl Lawson Loses Teeth on Sack Attempt vs. Browns

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The tooth fairy may be visiting Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Lawson lost two teeth while attempting to sack Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer during Cincinnati's 31-7 victory Sunday.

"I got around the edge, and I thought I got a sack, but they said the ball was going forward," Lawson—who wasn't wearing a mouthpiece on the play—said, per Terrell. "When I was bringing him down, I just see my teeth in the air for like two seconds. I was like, 'Holy crap.'"

Lawson explained he wasn't particularly upset because he "sacrificed" his teeth on what was a solid rush.

However, that didn't stop teammate Kevin Minter from teasing him for not wearing his mouthpiece, per Terrell: "He was not wearing a mouthpiece. He won't listen. But he looks like a fool now."

Sam Greene of the Cincinnati Enquirer shared a photo of Lawson's "busted" teeth:

Lawson didn't just sacrifice his teeth for a good rush, he sacrificed them during his team's first win of the season. Cincinnati thoroughly dominated its in-state rival behind Andy Dalton's four touchdown passes and a stifling performance from its defense.

Kizer struggled in the pocket and finished 16-of-34 for 118 yards and an interception as Lawson and his teammates continued to bear down on him.

The Bengals will look to parlay their newfound momentum after their first victory into another in Week 5 when they take on the Buffalo Bills. Before he starts focusing on Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor, though, Lawson may have to pay the dentist a visit.